WAFCON 2024: Okoronkwo Scoops Woman Of The Match Vs Morocco

Esther Okoronkwo was named Woman of the Match following Nigeria’s thrilling victory over Morocco in the final of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

The Super Falcons rallied from two goals down to beat the Atlas Lionesses 3-2 in the keenly contested encounter played at the magnificent Olympic Stadium in Rabat.

Okoronkwo registered one goal, and two assists in the game.

The AFC Toronto player scored the Super Falcons first goal of the game from the penalty spot in 64th minute.

The 27-year-old then set up Folashade Ijamilusi for the equalising goal seven minutes later.

Okoronkwo’s teasing cross was slotted home by substitute Jennifer Echegini for Nigeria’s winning goal late in the game.

Meanwhile, the Super Falcons dominated individual awards at the WAFCON 2024 finals.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade was named Woman of the Tournament, while teammate Chiamaka Nnadozie picked the best goalkeeper award.

Ajibade won three Player of the Match awards leading to the final.

Nnadozie, 24, who recently joined English club Brighton, kept four clean sheets in the competition.

Justine Madugu was named Coach of the Tournament for guiding the Super Falcons to a record-extending 10th title.

Morocco forward Ghizlane Chebbak won the top scorer award with five goals.

The Banyana Banyana of South Africa went home with the Fair Play award.

By Adeboye Amosu






