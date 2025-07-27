Tinubu Congratulates Super Falcons On WAFCON 2024 Triumph

Nigeria’s number one citizen President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Super Falcons on their victory at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Falcons staged an extra ordinary second-half comeback to beat hosts Morocco 3-2 in the thrilling final on Saturday night.

Trailing 2-0 at half-time in front of a partisan Moroccan crowd, the Super Falcons showed their pedigree and resilience, clawing their way back into the match with a display of clinical finishing and sheer determination to cement their status as queens of African football.

Goals from Esther Okoronkwo, Folashade Ijamilusi, and a late winner by Jennifer Echegini overturned Morocco’s strong first-half lead, stunning the Atlas Lionesses who were hoping to clinch their first-ever continental title on home soil.

President Tinubu declared: “The Super Falcons’ spectacular performance tonight in Rabat, coming from behind to beat a spirited Moroccan side playing in front of a passionate home crowd, exemplifies the determination that defines the Nigerian spirit.”

“With hard work, dedication, and tenacity, you have achieved the mission the nation dreamed of and prayed for.

“The nation looks forward to welcoming our champions. Congratulations! Nigeria celebrates you.”



