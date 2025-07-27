Everton Salute Payne, Super Falcons Player For Winning 10th WAFCON Title

Everton women’s team sent congratulatory message to their Nigerian player Toni Payne and the Super Falcons for winning a 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title.

The Super Falcons staged a remarkable comeback to defeat hosts Morocco 3-2 in the final on Saturday night.

The Atlas Lionesses had gone 2-0 ahead in the first half following strikes from Ghizlane Chebbak and Saana Mssoudy.

But the Super Falcons clawed their way back into the game thanks to goals from Esther Okoronkwo, Folashade Ijamilusi and substitute Jennifer Echegini.

Reacting to the dramatic comeback, Everton women wrote on X:” Toni Payne and the @NGSuper_Falcons are champions of Africa!

“The Super Falcons defeated Morocco in a dramatic final, coming from behind to win #WAFCON with an 88th-minute winner.

“Congratulations, Toni and Naija! Project X is complete!.”

Following her superb performance, where she scored and provided two assists in the final Okoronkwo was named Player of the Match against Morocco.

The Best Player of the Tournament went to Rasheedat Ajibade while Chiamaka Nnadozie got the Best Goalkeeper award.

By James Agberebi



