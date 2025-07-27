WAFCON 2024: Simply The Best Team In Africa --Lawal Lauds Super Falcons' Comeback Win Vs Morocco

Former Nigerian international Dimeji Lawal has described the Super Falcons as the best team on the continent after their stunning comeback against Morocco to lift the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday.

The Atlas Lionesses had put themselves in a commanding position with a brilliant first-half display, taking a deserved 2-0 lead through goals from captain Ghizlane Chebbak and Sanaâ Mssoudy.

However, the nine-time champions Nigeria mounted a remarkable comeback in the second half to claim their tenth continental crown.

Reacting to the win, Lawal, in a chat with Completesports.com, stated that the Super Falcons produced one of the most incredible comebacks in the final of the WAFCON.

“I am simply short of words right now. I mean, the Super Falcons produced one of their best performances ever with that comeback win against Morocco.

“When the scoreline was 2-0, I was just praying for a goal for the team because that will spur them to score more goals and they achieved it.

“The Super Falcons have shown that they are the best team on the continent and deserved to win the WAFCON title.”



