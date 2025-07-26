WAFCON 2024: How Champions Super Falcons Rated In Comeback Win Over Morocco

The Super Falcons of Nigeria rallied to beat the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco 3-2 in the final of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat on Saturday night. Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU rates the performance of the players in the thrilling contest…

Chiamaka Nnadozie 6/10

Conceded from open play for the first time in the competition. She was not at fault for the two goals conceded by the Super Falcons in the game.

Michelle Alozie 6/10

Struggled to cope with the pace of the Moroccan forwards in the first half. Improved like some of her teammates after the break.

Osinachi Ohale 5/10

Not a good display from the experienced centre-back. She was exposed a couple of times by the tricky Moroccans.

Tosin Demehin 6/10

She was Nigeria’s best defender on the night. Fought hard despite relentless pressure from the hosts.

Ashleigh Plumptre 5/10

The Al-Ittihad Ladies star had a torrid time in the game especially in the first half. It was her toughest test in the Super Falcons shirt.

Halimat Ayinde 4/10

The defensive midfielder put up a poor display in the game. She was replaced by Jennifer Echegini in tbe 59th minute.

Deborah Abiodun 6/10

Good performance from the young midfielder. She improved further with the introduction of Jennifer Echegini in the second half.

Folashade Ijamilusi 7/10

A battling display from the former Edo Queens player. She scored the equalising goal for Nigeria.

Rasheedat Ajibade 7/10

She led by example especially in a difficult first half. The former Atletico Madrid player was duly named Player of the Tournament.

Esther Okoronkwo 9/10

The AFC Toronto player was named Woman of the Match. Okoronkwo registered one goal, and two assists in the game.

Chiwendu Ihezuo 4/10

The striker contributed little before she was replaced by Omorinsola Babajide.

Substitutes

Omorinsola Babajide 5/10

The winger added more urgency to the Super Falcons’ attack after replacing Chiwendu Ihezuo.

Jennifer Echegini 6/10

The Paris Saint-Germain playmaker scored the winning goal for Nigeria. She added more bite to the midfield following her introduction.

Asisat Oshoala 3/10

Contributed little following her introduction in the 78th minute for the injured Folashade Ijamilusi.

Shukurat Oladipo

Not Rated

Shakirat Isah

Not Rated



