Super Falcons Stage Dramatic Comeback To Beat Morocco, Clinch 10th WAFCON Title

Nigeria’s Super Falcons staged a dramatic comeback to beat hosts Morocco 3-2 in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) final.
Morocco raced to a 2-0 first half lead but second half goals from Esther Okoronkwo, Folashade Ijamilusi and substitute Jennifer Echegini completed the comeback.
It is now a 10th WAFCON title for the Super Falcons after last winning it in 2018.
The are the first team to lay their hands on the brand new WAFCON trophy and have won the $1million cash prize.
Morocco have now suffered back-to-back WAFCON final after losing 2-1 to Banyana Banyana of South Africa in the 2022 edition.
Super Falcons head coach Justin Madugu made just one change to his line up as he brought in Deborah Abiodun in place of Jennifer Echegini.
Morocco took the lead in the 12th minute through Ghizlane Chebbak, whose shot close to the edge of the box beat Chiamaka Nnadozie after Halimotu Ayinde gave away the ball.
In the 24th minute the hosts doubled their lead thanks to Sanaa Mssoudy, who controlled a cross floated inside the box, dribbled past Michelle Alozie before hitting a low left foot strike into the back of the net.
But it was a different Falcons team that came out for the second half and their persistent pressure paid off as Okoronkwo scored from the penalty spot on 64 minutes after a Moroccan player stopped Ijamilusi’s cross with her hand following consultation with VAR.
Ijamilusi then made it 2-2 as she slotted home Okoronkwo superb pass inside the box.
With 10 minutes left Morocco were awarded a penalty for a handball by Tosin Demehin but after VAR check it was overturned.
Then in the 88th minute the Super Falcons got the third goal as Okoronkwo’s well floated set piece was struck home by Echegini.
That’s what you get with a coach that don’t compromise with his selection, the fact he could sit Oshoala on the bench and made some good calls throughout the tournament makes the cup more commendable. Keep it up girls, unto the WC.
This has to be the biggest comeback in the history of female football in Nigeria.
Oohhh….I am so so proud of these girls.
Congratulations on this milestone win. It’s now mission accomplished….both the revenge missions and Mission X
And Congratulations to the coach too…..no one argues against results. He has delivered results and that’s all that matters.
Congrats to the superb super Falcons of Nigeria. We came, we saw and we conquered.
Well said! Can’t argue against result. Madugu delivered!!!
Kudos to our super Falcons, I love you girls. Please I don’t read from one of our brother for a long time now. Hope all is well with @drdrey,
God of our fathers no gree us chop shame.ol boy see comeback after people don already stop watching
That winning goal by Echegini is almost a carbon copy of the gold medal winning goal Amunike scored against Argentina in the 1996 Olympics.
The tricks, schemes, lasers in the eyes, fanatical crowd hollering. Morocco threw everything including the kitchen sink at Nigeria today. But our ladies stood firm and strong. They continued to believe, even when all hope seemed lost.
This is the first time in a while I’ve seen Alozie subbed out in a game. She played her socks off. She must have been completely exhausted. Not only her, the rest of the players left everything on the pitch. They all deserve a nice, long, relaxing holiday.
Hopefully, they will receive even more financial and other rewards in addition to what the president promised them. And these should be paid to them directly. They deserve it.
We’ve won this competition 10 times now, but this one seems so special. Congrats to the coach, the entire team, and to all the fans!
I said
Bottles of Dom Perignon and Hennessys on ice all round for all and sundry …Come one come all!
Today, we are celebrating the Superior Super Falcons of Nigeria and Africa!!!
PROJECT X IS NOW A FAIT ACCOMPLI
Oya Lets Gooo!!!
Oh my brother how things nah? Long time bro, I reallythank God for your life, I was asking about you this evening bro
My people, it’s going to be real difficult to sleep tonight o!
The party is in full force over here!
Congrats to the girls and all worthy Super Falcons fans. The super falcons has now become the first team in the world to win 10 continental trophies. Love u girls. Proud of u.
ESTHER OKORONKWO!
We need to start calling her QUEEN ESTHER.
That girl carried Nigeria on her back to the trophy today.
Not saying the other girls did not try. No, they were all fantastic.
But Esther brought us back from the brink of defeat WITH A GOAL AND 2 ASSISTS IN A WAFCON FINAL.
As our old star girl AGBA BALLER is nearing retirement, it’s great to see that we have an immediate replacement in QUEEN ESTHER, the new star girl of the team.
It’s really tough to pick the player of the tournament between Okoronkwo and Ajibade.
Rasheedat proved to be a true Trojan on the battlefield. A captain who leads her troops out into the battle, and does not hold back. For me., they should cut that award into two and give them one each.
Nigeria no de carry last. Today, every African is a Nigerian. This victory is an inherent self-acclaim that Nigerians are far superior to any other race in Africa. Guys, market is good. God Bless Nigeria women. God Bless the President of Nigeria.