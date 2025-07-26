Super Falcons Stage Dramatic Comeback To Beat Morocco, Clinch 10th WAFCON Title

Nigeria’s Super Falcons staged a dramatic comeback to beat hosts Morocco 3-2 in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) final.

Morocco raced to a 2-0 first half lead but second half goals from Esther Okoronkwo, Folashade Ijamilusi and substitute Jennifer Echegini completed the comeback.

It is now a 10th WAFCON title for the Super Falcons after last winning it in 2018.

The are the first team to lay their hands on the brand new WAFCON trophy and have won the $1million cash prize.

Morocco have now suffered back-to-back WAFCON final after losing 2-1 to Banyana Banyana of South Africa in the 2022 edition.

Super Falcons head coach Justin Madugu made just one change to his line up as he brought in Deborah Abiodun in place of Jennifer Echegini.

Morocco took the lead in the 12th minute through Ghizlane Chebbak, whose shot close to the edge of the box beat Chiamaka Nnadozie after Halimotu Ayinde gave away the ball.

In the 24th minute the hosts doubled their lead thanks to Sanaa Mssoudy, who controlled a cross floated inside the box, dribbled past Michelle Alozie before hitting a low left foot strike into the back of the net.

But it was a different Falcons team that came out for the second half and their persistent pressure paid off as Okoronkwo scored from the penalty spot on 64 minutes after a Moroccan player stopped Ijamilusi’s cross with her hand following consultation with VAR.

Ijamilusi then made it 2-2 as she slotted home Okoronkwo superb pass inside the box.

With 10 minutes left Morocco were awarded a penalty for a handball by Tosin Demehin but after VAR check it was overturned.

Then in the 88th minute the Super Falcons got the third goal as Okoronkwo’s well floated set piece was struck home by Echegini.

By James Agberebi



