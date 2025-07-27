Ghana Hail Super Falcons On Winning 10th WAFCON Title

Ghana has congratulated Nigeria’s Super Falcons for clinching a record-extending 10th WAFCON title.

The Super Falcons achieved the feat after a dramatic 3-2 comeback win against hosts Morocco in the final on Saturday.

After a lacklustre first half performance which saw Morocco raced to a 2-0 lead, the Super Falcons fought back thanks to goals from Esther Okoronkwo, Folashade Ijamilusi and substitute Jennifer Echegini.

Commenting on the remarkable achievement Ghana women’s national team wrote on X;”Congratulations to our Sisters, @NGSuper_Falcons on winning the 2024 edition of the WAFCON!”

Ghana’s Black Queens finished third thanks to a penalty shootout win against former champions South Africa, after 1-1 draw.

The Super Falcons have now won all 10 WAFCON finals they have featured in.

Justin Madugu side avenged the defeats they suffered against Morocco, South Africa and Zambia at the 2022 edition.

For Morocco they are the first team to lose back-to-back WAFCON finals after also losing to South Africa in 2022.

By James Agberebi




