WAFCON 2024: Victory At Last --Musawa Reacts To Super Falcons Victory Vs Morocco

The Honourable Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, has congratulated the Super Falcons for their outstanding victory over Morocco in the final of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday.



Substitute Jennifer Echegini scored the 88th-minute winner as Nigeria came from two goals behind to beat hosts Morocco 3-2 in a dramatic Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final.



The triumph in Rabat on Saturday confirmed the West Africans as the queens of women’s football in Africa as they pulled off a record-extending 10th title in 13 editions.

Read Also:WAFCON 2024: Madugu Thumbs Up Super Falcons’ Victory Over Morocco



Reacting via her official X handle, the minister hailed the Super Falcons’ outstanding performance and praised the team for winning their 10th WAFCON title.



“Victory at last! Well done, Super Falcons! You’ve not only lifted the trophy, but lifted the spirit of an entire nation.



“You’ve made Nigerian women and Nigerians across the world incredibly proud.

Show more



