Alozie Thumbs Up Super Falcons’ 10th WAFCON Title

Super Falcons midfielder Michelle Alozie has expressed delight as the team are crowned champions for the 10th time.



Morocco capitalized early through Ghizlane Chebbak in the 12th minute and Sanaâ Mssoudy in the 24th, raising hopes of a home triumph. But the Nigerians had other plans.



Esther Okoronkwo’s penalty in the 64th minute ignited the comeback. Flourish Ijamilusi, a breakout star of the tournament, leveled the score in the 71st.

Then, with just minutes to go, Jennifer Echegini buried the winner in the 88th, crushing Moroccan hopes and sealing Nigeria’s place once again at the summit of African women’s football.



Reacting via her X handle, Alozie with her photo of herself inscribed ‘champions’.



“champions”



