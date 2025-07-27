WAFCON 2024: Remi Tinubu Celebrates Super Falcons’ Remarkable Triumph Vs Morocco

First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Remi Tinubu has celebrated the Super Falcons for their historic 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title, praising the team for lifting the nation’s pride and inspiring millions across the continent.



The Nigerian Girls who were two goals down in the first half, made a remarkable comeback from behind to defeat the Host Country by three goals to two.



Taking to her X page to celebrate the Super Falcons, she expressed pride in the girls’ stunning victory, and called them “The Queens of African Football.”



She posted: “I celebrate you, our beautiful and lovely Super Falcons, for the landmark victory of your 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Championship.

“Your resounding 3-2 victory is, indeed, remarkable and commendable. It is not just another trophy; it is a testament to your hard work, consistency and the indomitable Nigerian spirit. We thank God for this sweet victory.



“You have, once again, lifted the pride of our dear nation, Nigeria, and cemented your place as Queens of African Football.



“On behalf of Nigerian women and the entire nation, I thank you for making us proud. You have written your names in gold and inspired millions across the continent.



“Congratulations Super Falcons. I celebrate you. Nigeria celebrates you.”



