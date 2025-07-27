WAFCON 2024: Ayinde Hails Super Falcons’ Incredible Feat Vs Morocco

Super Falcons midfielder Ayinde Halimatu has praised the team’s fighting spirit in their 3-2 win over Morocco in Saturday’s final of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.



Nigeria, after falling behind by two goals in the first half, staged a memorable comeback in Rabat in the second half, beating their Moroccan counterparts before their huge crowd of home fans to lift the WAFCON 2024 trophy courtesy of goals from Esther Okoronkwo, Folashade Ijamilusi, and Jennifer Echegini.



Reacting via her X handle, Ayinde described the Super Falcons’ hard-fought 3-2 victory over hosts Morocco as “remarkable and commendable.

She also hailed the victory as a symbol of resilience.



“GOD I THANK YOU!!! To my amaizing Super Falcons sisters, who I proudly call the best teammates on earth!



“We hustled together, we believed together, now we celebrate as CHAMPIONS! Congratulations to us! @NGSuper_Falcons







