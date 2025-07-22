Nigerian Midfielder Joins Newly Promoted Serie A Club

Inter Milan’s Nigerian midfielder Ebenezer Akinsanmiro has joined newly-promoted Pisa on loan.

Inter announced the transfer of the 20-year-old on their homepage.

According to the Serie A the loan deal contains a purchase option, and a buyback option.

Akinsanmiro joined Inter in the summer of 2023 from Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) club Remo Stars.

Inter beat off competition from the likes of Real Madrid and Benfica to Akinsanmiro’s signature.

The youngster arrived Inter as a teenager and had to spend his first year at the club playing with the Primavera or Under-19 team.

Last summer, Akinsanmiro joined Sampdoria on loan and featured for the Blucerchiati in Serie B last season and enjoyed regular playing time.

Pisa was founded in 1909 as Pisa Sporting Club and refounded in 1994 as Pisa Calcio (and registered in Eccellenza, the regional football division in Italy), after the partial liquidation of the former because of economical troubles.

Pisa was excluded again from Italian football in 2009, after failing to collect enough money to service the club’s debts.[5] In summer 2009 it was re-founded as A.C. Pisa 1909.

After promotion to Serie B in 1965, Pisa took three years to reach Serie A for the first time. Pisa was relegated on the final day of the 1968–69 season.

Spending much of the 1970s in Serie C, Pisa returned to Serie B in 1979 (by which time the club had come under the presidency of the much-loved Romeo Anconetani) and were promoted to Serie A in 1982, embarking on a period of six out of nine seasons in Serie A.

On 12 June 2016 Pisa gained promotion to Serie B after seven years by defeating Maceratese (3–1), Pordenone (3–0 on aggregate) and Foggia in the two-legged play-off final (5–3 on aggregate),[10] however, the club was relegated to Serie C the following season after finishing second-last.

Pisa secured promotion to Serie A by finishing as runners-up in the 2024–25 Serie B season, marking a significant milestone in the club’s resurgence and ending a 34-year absence from the top tier of Italian football.

By James Agberebi



