NNL: Amuneke Hails Heartland’s Three-Point Mission After 3–1 Win Over Smart City

Amuneke Delighted As Heartland Secure Vital NNL Victory

Heartland Technical Manager, Emmanuel Amuneke, says that despite Smart City FC’s resilience and enterprising play, his side achieved their primary objective — securing maximum points — in Saturday’s Nigeria National League (NNL) Conference A fixture at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, Completesports.com reports.

Francis Erikan handed the Naze Millionaires an early lead, scoring the opening goal just two minutes after kick-off.

Jonathan Osondu doubled the four-time Nigerian champions’ advantage in the 21st minute, but the visitors halved the deficit just before the half-time whistle.

Also Read: NPFL: Amuneke Hails Francis As Heartland Edge Abia Comets In Oriental Derby Thriller

However, Heartland restored their two-goal cushion in the 70th minute when Ali Sunday struck to ensure Amuneke’s side exacted revenge on the ‘Eko For Show’ outfit, who edged them 2–1 in the first-round encounter in Lagos.

Amuneke Reacts As Heartland Climb NNL Conference A Table

The victory moves Heartland to third place in the NNL Conference A standings with 17 points after 13 rounds of matches.

Inter Lagos top the standings with 24 points, while Beyond Limits occupy second place with 23 points heading into the final five games of the season.

Amuneke said after the 3–1 victory that the most important outcome was securing the three points.

“The important thing is not what worked or what didn’t work for us. I think the main target was to get the three points, and we were able to achieve that.

“If we can score more goals to improve our goal advantage, it will be good for us. We know Smart City is a good side because we played them in Lagos in the first round and lost 1–2.

“We know they are a team you must not give space to operate. But every game is different. It all depends on the game plan you come up with. Our idea was clear — to get the three points.”

Amuneke Reflects On Game Management And Team Progress

The former Nigeria international admitted that managing difficult phases of the match was crucial to the team’s success.

“We also know there will be moments in a game when we will not have possession of the ball. What matters is how we react in those moments and our ability to manage them to achieve what we want.

“At the end of the day, it’s all about getting the three points and scoring goals.

“It’s unfortunate we conceded. We would have loved a 3–0 result. But all the same, we are satisfied with what we got. Like I always say, this team is still a work in progress. This league is very tough.”

Heartland Cautions Against Underestimating Sunshine Stars

Amuneke also warned his players against underrating Sunshine Stars ahead of their next home fixture in Owerri.

“We cannot say because we are Heartland and then begin to underestimate opponents and go into a game with that mentality. No. We just have to do our work and hopefully next week, against Sunshine Stars, we will continue to get maximum points at home and see how the journey unfolds,” Amuneke told reporters at a crowded post-match press conference.

Also Read: NNL: Amuneke Satisfied With Heartland’s Win Over Inter Lagos

Heartland had defeated Abia Comets 2–1 at the same venue two weeks earlier. This time, they extended their winning margin to 3–1, a result that helped erase their earlier goal deficit in the standings.

Amuneke Anticipates Tough Battle Against Sunshine Stars

Asked whether his team’s improving scoring form would continue against Sunshine Stars, Amuneke admitted the clash would be difficult given the history between the two clubs.

“I always like to be realistic. When I talk about being realistic, it would be wrong for us to underestimate Sunshine Stars. They are a very good side.

“Both teams were in the Premier League last season. But unfortunately, both of us were relegated. You can clearly see that both sides want to return to the top flight. So nobody will present easy challenges to the other.

“But we are okay. We keep pushing and working. My main objective is to encourage the boys and push them to their limits.

“We are not only concerned about winning games but also helping the players understand the game better and make the best decisions to their advantage,” Amuneke emphasised.

By Sab Osuji



