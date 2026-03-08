Istanbul Derby: Beşiktaş Chief Questions Referee After Osimhen Escapes Red Card

Beşiktaş vice-president Hakan Daltaban has criticised the referee’s decision not to send off Victor Osimhen during Saturday night’s Istanbul derby.

The Black Eagles lost 1-0 to Okan Buruk’s men, with Osimhen scoring the decisive goal late in the first half.

The Nigeria international was booked in the sixth minute after colliding with Beşiktaş goalkeeper Ersin Destanoğlu.

The 27-year-old was however fortunate to remain on the pitch for the entire match after deliberately kicking the ball away following a stoppage in play.

Daltaban On Osimhen

Daltaban claimed the centre referee made a lot of wrong calls in the game.

“The captain has the authority to speak on behalf of the team. The referee gave our captain a yellow card for his protest. That was the correct decision. Osimhen, who didn’t receive a second yellow card after his first, kicked the ball after the game had stopped,”Daltaban was quoted by the club’s official website.

“The referee saw through it. The referee tried not to see it. I felt ashamed for the referee. There was a player on the field who defied authority and wasn’t afraid of receiving a second card.

“There’s something called VAR, there’s technology. You see the position. You rewind and fast-forward. Nobody can tell us not to see it. If I were appointed as the VAR referee for this match, I would be ashamed and say I couldn’t do that much, and I would give the red card.

“The player who didn’t get a red card made an assist. You don’t even need to be a referee to be in VAR. Was the offside drawn correctly or incorrectly? There’s no justice. Can you say they drew it correctly?



