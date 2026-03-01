NNL: Eguavoen Takes Temporary Charge Of Abia Comets After Teibowei Sacking

Monday Eguavoen, a former Super Eagles defender, has been handed temporary charge of Abia Comets, a Nigeria National League (NNL) side, following the sacking of the club’s erstwhile head coach, Dipreye Teibowei, Completesports.com reports.

Teibowei was shown the exit door on Saturday, 28 February, moments after the club lost 2-0 to Sunshine Stars of Akure in a Nigeria National League Conference A fixture.

The defeat came on the back of a 2-1 loss to Heartland the previous week, prompting the club’s hierarchy to wield the big stick.

Abia Comets were seventh on the NNL Conference A standings before the defeat by Sunshine Stars, further dragging the team down the table.

Eguavoen Appointed As Interim Head Coach

Abia Comets confirmed in an official statement that despite his departure, Teibowei will continue to receive his full salary until the end of the season.

“Abia Comets announces the disengagement of Coach Dipreye Teibowei as our head coach,” the statement said.

“However, he will continue to receive the full complement of his monthly salary until the end of the current season in line with the terms and conditions of his contract with us.

“The decision to relieve Teibowei of his duties became unavoidable after the disappointing home loss to Sunshine Stars on Saturday.

“We wish him all the best in his future endeavours,” the statement added.

Interim Coach To Lead Comets For Remainder Of Season

Similarly, the club stated that Monday Eguavoen has been mandated to take charge of the NNL side for the remainder of the 2025/2026 season.

“Coach Monday Eguavoen will take over the club for the remaining part of the season,” the statement added.

Eguavoen Faces Immediate Test Against Inter Lagos

It would be recalled that Teibowei had previously been issued a two-match ultimatum before the resumption of the second stanza of the 2025/2026 season.

Eguavoen’s first assignment will be to prepare the team for an away clash against Inter Lagos.

By Sab Osuji



