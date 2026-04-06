NNL: League Body Shifts 2025/2026 Season Finale To April 15

Organisers of Nigeria’s second-tier league, the NNL, have confirmed a shift in date for the final round of matches for the 2025/2026 Nigeria National League season, Completesports.com reports.

Why 2025/2025 NNL Season Finale Was Moved

The season was earlier billed to come to an end on 12 April but has now been adjusted by three days as a result of the organisers’ desire to ensure all outstanding matches are cleared so that the last three games of the season will be decided simultaneously.

“We’ve adjusted our season programme so that the league will now end on April 15, instead of the earlier scheduled date of 12 April, 2026,” George Aluo told Completesports.com.

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“This decision was taken to ensure that all outstanding matches are cleared before the last three games of the season, which will have to be decided simultaneously.

Fair Play, Refereeing Key Considerations

“This is to ensure a level playing ground for all the teams. That’s not all. We’ve also ensured that NPFL referees are engaged to handle some crucial games in the last three rounds of the season,” Aluo explained.

By Sab Osuji



