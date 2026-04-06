NPFL Title Race Still Wide Open – Ilechukwu

Rangers technical adviser Fidelis Ilechukwu insists the race for the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, title is still far from decided.

The Flying Antelopes returned to the summit on Sunday despite their failure to beat Barau FC.

The nine-time champions were held to a 0-0 draw by the Maliya Boys at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

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Their title rivals Rivers United dropped to second position on the log after going down 2-0 to Warri Wolves.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Stade Rennais FC 1.444 1xbet X Draw 4.93 1xbet Angers SCO 8.3 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Stade Rennes win Angers SCO has lost 4 of their last 5 away meetings against Stade Rennes. Stade Rennes -1.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against Stade Rennes, Angers SCO has lost by at least 2 goals. Stade Rennes -0.5 In 4 of the last 5 meetings against Stade Rennes, Angers SCO has lost by at least 1 goals.

Ilechukwu expected the title race to go down the wire.

“Five games to go, the league title is still open. Rivers United lost today, but you can never say what can happen. The most important thing is that we will prepare for our next game,” he said after the game.

Rangers will be away to Niger Tornadoes in their next league game.



