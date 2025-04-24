‘Not A Bad Result’ — Arokodare Reacts To Genk’s Draw Vs Antwerp

Nigeria forward Tolu Arokodare has reflected on KRC Genk’s 1-1 draw against Royal Antwerp.

Arokodare scored a late equaliser for Thorsten Fink’s side in the encounter.

Hosts Antwerp also missed a penalty in the thrilling contest.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a good result, but it’s not a bad result either,” he was quoted after the game on DAZN.

“It could have been worse if they had converted that penalty.”

Genk will host Antwerp in the reverse fixture on Sunday.

The Nigeria international stated that it is important for his team to focus on the task ahead.

“The result is what it is. The focus now has to be completely on Sunday, because then a new match awaits,” he added.

Arokodare further said he was not surprised by Antwerp’s fiery start to the game.

“It’s normal that they start so fiercely. They play at home, with fans who support them from start to finish,” the 24-year-old stated.

He has scored 20 goals in 35 league appearances for the Smurfs this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



