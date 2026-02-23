NPFL: Abia Warriors Coach Amapakabo Targets Continental Return After Kwara United Win

Abia Warriors Head Coach, Imama Amapakabo, has insisted that his side remains firmly in the race for a return to African interclub football, despite having 11 games left in the 2025/2026 NPFL season, Completesports.com reports.

Amapakabo made the declaration following his team’s hard-fought 1–0 victory over visiting Kwara United in Sunday’s Matchday 27 clash in Aba.

Casmir Azubuike netted the decisive goal in the 29th minute, helping Abia Warriors snap a six-game winless run.

A visibly delighted Amapakabo said the result has strengthened his team’s belief in their push for a possible top-three finish and a return to the 2026/2027 CAF interclub competition.

“The league is still on. We’re going to El-Kanemi Warriors this weekend. We’ll keep battling. Most importantly, we have to keep the league leaders in sight.

“It’s our aspiration and ambition to get back to the continent at the end of the season, possibly with a top-three finish,” the former Nigeria junior international said.

Amapakabo Relieved To End Winless Spell

The former Enyimba tactician admitted the victory came as a huge relief after what had been a frustrating spell in the second half of the campaign.

“It’s nice to get back to winning ways after what seemed like a ‘forever’ winless run. We needed the win. It has been a difficult second round of the 2025/2026 season for us.

“Having done so very well, especially in the opposition’s attacking third, we’ve been too individualistic and too wasteful. We’ve worked on that, and I think this victory will help the players regain self-belief in their abilities,” he said.

Continental Ambition Still Alive

With 11 matches remaining, Amapakabo maintained that the race for continental qualification is far from over.

Abia Warriors will next travel to face El-Kanemi Warriors as they continue their quest to remain within touching distance of the league leaders and the top-three positions.

