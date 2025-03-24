NPFL: Abia Warrior’s Ojonugwa Explains Free-Kick Goal Celebration Against Former Club Heartland

Abia Warriors’ match-winner in Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Heartland in Owerri, Ojonugwa Adejoh, has explained why he celebrated his expertly struck free-kick goal that secured all three points for his side in the matchday 30 clash at Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, Completesports.com reports.

Ojonugwa curled in a stunning free-kick in the 80th minute, finding the back of the net after an earlier effort from a similar range had crashed against the crossbar.





The former Heartland forward burst into celebration, and his 10-man team held firm defensively until the final whistle.

The defeat pushed the Naze Millionaires into the relegation zone with eight matches remaining in the season.

When asked why he celebrated after scoring against his former club—something many players refrain from doing—Ojonugwa clarified that his celebration was for Abia Warriors’ Head Coach, Imama Amapakabo, rather than a statement against Heartland.

“It was a moment of mixed emotions for me. There were a lot of things going on in my head. I just wanted to make someone happy, and that was my coach, Imama Amapakabo,” Adejoh said.

“I didn’t celebrate against my former team, Heartland. No, not at all.”

Before joining Abia Warriors, Adejoh was on Heartland’s books about two seasons ago.

His goal helped Abia Warriors exact revenge on Heartland, who had claimed a 2-0 victory in Umuahia during the first-round encounter.

Abia Warriors now sit third in the league table with 47 points, while Heartland have dropped to 17th place with 34 points.

By Sab Osuji



