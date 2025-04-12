EPLEPL
    Nigerian Leagues

    NPFL: Adepoju Optimistic Shooting Stars Can Secure Continental Ticket

    Adeboye Amosu

    Former Shooting Stars midfielder Mutiu Adepoju has backed his former club to pick a continental ticket at the end of the season.

    The Oluyole Warriors are targeting a strong finish following an impressive campaign.


    Gbenga Ogunbote’s side have lost once in their last four league outings.

    Shooting Stars currently occupy fifth position on the log with 48 points from 33 matches.

    The top two teams on the table will compete in the CAF Champions League next season, while the third-placed team will feature in the CAF Confederation Cup.

    Adepoju praised the players, but also charged them to give their all in the quest to play continental football next season.

    “It’s a very commendable season for the Shooting Stars, although they could have been in the second position,” Adepoju told Flashscore.

    Read Also:NPFL: Bayelsa United Thrash Shooting Stars In Yenagoa

    “They have been in the second position for some time during the season until when they lost some points and they dropped to fourth.

    “Even at this, they are still doing very well and they still have the opportunity of qualifying for the continental football at the end of the season.

    “So, I hope they will continue that way and they will end the league very well as they started.”

    The Ibadan club last featured in a CAF competition in 1999, and came close to returning to the continent last season when they finished fourth on the log.

    Adepoju highlights what the five-time Nigerian league champions have been missing by not competing on the continental stage as they once did.

    “Well, a lot. a whole lot,” he continued. “The club has been missing out on continental football, and so have the fans.

    “They’ve longed to see those big nights—teams from other countries coming to Ibadan to play. Beyond just the matches, there’s the glamour, the excitement, and the prestige that comes with competing on the continental stage. That’s something everyone connected to the club has been craving.”

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

