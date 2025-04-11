NPFL: Bayelsa United Thrash Shooting Stars In Yenagoa

NPFLNPFL
11 APR 15:00
BAY
3
SHO
0
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
11 APR 18:30
VFL
-
RBL
-
LaLigaLaLiga
11 APR 19:00
VAL
-
SEV
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 11:30
MCI
-
CRY
-
LaLigaLaLiga
12 APR 12:00
RSO
-
MAL
-
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
12 APR 13:30
B0L
-
UBE
-
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
12 APR 13:30
BOR
-
FRE
-
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
12 APR 13:30
BOC
-
AUG
-
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
12 APR 13:30
TSG
-
MAI
-
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
12 APR 13:30
HOL
-
FSP
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
BRI
-
LEI
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
NOT
-
EVE
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
SOU
-
AST
-
SUPER LEAGUE 1
12 APR 14:00
PAN
-
LAM
-
LaLigaLaLiga
12 APR 14:15
GET
-
LPA
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 16:30
ARS
-
BRE
-
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
12 APR 16:30
BAY
-
BOR
-
SUPER LEAGUE 1
12 APR 16:30
PFC
-
KAL
-
LaLigaLaLiga
12 APR 16:30
CEL
-
ESP
-
SUPER LEAGUE 1
12 APR 17:00
VOL
-
LEV
-
Serie ASerie A
12 APR 19:00
RBB
-
BOT
-
Serie ASerie A
12 APR 19:00
JUV
-
CEA
-
LaLigaLaLiga
12 APR 19:00
LEG
-
FCB
-
Serie ASerie A
12 APR 21:30
PAL
-
COR
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 00:00
VdG
-
SRE
-
LaLigaLaLiga
13 APR 12:00
OSA
-
GIR
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
CHE
-
IPS
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
LIV
-
WHU
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
WOL
-
TOT
-
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
13 APR 13:30
VFB
-
WER
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 14:00
ENU
-
HEA
-
LaLigaLaLiga
13 APR 14:15
ALA
-
RMA
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 15:00
SSF
-
ENY
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 15:00
ABI
-
RIV
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 15:00
AKW
-
ELK
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 15:00
KAN
-
LOB
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 15:00
NAS
-
PLA
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 15:00
REM
-
KAT
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 15:30
NEW
-
MAN
-
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
13 APR 15:30
EIN
-
HEI
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 16:30
IKO
-
NIG
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 16:30
KWA
-
BEN
-
LaLigaLaLiga
13 APR 16:30
BET
-
VIL
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 19:00
BAH
-
MIR
-
LaLigaLaLiga
13 APR 19:00
ATH
-
RAY
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 20:30
GRE
-
FLA
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 20:30
SPA
-
CRU
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 22:30
FLU
-
SAN
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 23:00
FOR
-
INT
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 23:30
CAM
-
VIT
-
EPLEPL
14 APR 19:00
BOU
-
FUL
-
LaLigaLaLiga
14 APR 19:00
ATL
-
VAL
-
UCLUCL
15 APR 19:00
AST
-
PSG
-
UCLUCL
15 APR 19:00
BOR
-
FCB
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 00:30
CEA
-
VdG
-
EPLEPL
16 APR 18:30
NEW
-
CRY
-
UCLUCL
16 APR 19:00
INT
-
BAY
-
UCLUCL
16 APR 19:00
RMA
-
ARS
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 21:30
BOT
-
SPA
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:00
MIR
-
GRE
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:00
SRE
-
RBB
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:30
COR
-
FLU
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:30
INT
-
PAL
-
Serie ASerie A
17 APR 00:30
FLA
-
JUV
-
Serie ASerie A
17 APR 00:30
SAN
-
CAM
-
Serie ASerie A
17 APR 00:30
VIT
-
FOR
-
UEFA ECL
17 APR 16:45
FIO
-
CEL
-
UEFA ECL
17 APR 16:45
JAG
-
BET
-
UELUEL
17 APR 19:00
EIN
-
TOT
-
UELUEL
17 APR 19:00
LAZ
-
BGL
-
UELUEL
17 APR 19:00
MAN
-
LYO
-
UELUEL
17 APR 19:00
ATH
-
RAN
-
UEFA ECL
17 APR 19:00
RAP
-
DJU
-
UEFA ECL
17 APR 19:00
CHE
-
LEG
-
Serie ASerie A
18 APR 00:30
CRU
-
BAH
-
LaLigaLaLiga
18 APR 19:00
ESP
-
GET
-
    NPFL: Bayelsa United Thrash Shooting Stars In Yenagoa

    Adeboye Amosu

    Bayelsa United defeated Shooting Stars 3-0 in a Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday 33 encounter at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa on Friday.

    Ogba Ifeanyi opened scoring for the home team three minutes before the half hour mark.


    Ladan Bosso’s side doubled their advantage through Magbisa Wisdom in the 40th minute.

    Bayelsa United started the second half on a positive note with Kehinde Lawal firing home one minute after restart.

    The Yenagoa club are now unbeaten in their last seven league outings.

    They moved from ninth to 13th position with 45 points from 33 games.

    Shooting Stars remain in fifth position with 48 points from same number of matches.

    The remaining matchday 33 fixtures will be played on Sunday.

