NPFL: Bayelsa United Thrash Shooting Stars In Yenagoa

Bayelsa United defeated Shooting Stars 3-0 in a Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday 33 encounter at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa on Friday.

Ogba Ifeanyi opened scoring for the home team three minutes before the half hour mark.





Ladan Bosso’s side doubled their advantage through Magbisa Wisdom in the 40th minute.

Bayelsa United started the second half on a positive note with Kehinde Lawal firing home one minute after restart.

The Yenagoa club are now unbeaten in their last seven league outings.

They moved from ninth to 13th position with 45 points from 33 games.

Shooting Stars remain in fifth position with 48 points from same number of matches.

The remaining matchday 33 fixtures will be played on Sunday.

By Adeboye Amosu



