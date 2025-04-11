I Did Not Snub Anderlecht –Arokodare

Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare has debunked reports circulating in the media that he snubbed Anderlecht.



The Belgian club have twice attempted to sign the Nigerian international but failed to seal a deal.



Arokodare, who is now banging the goals for Genk this season, told Het Nieuwsblad, via Voetbal Belgie that he was never Anderlecht’s first-choice signing.

“I was certainly not Anderlecht’s first choice. They would have let me stay if a striker higher up in the pecking order had taken the bait,” he told Het Nieuwsblad, via Voetbal Belgie.



Arokodare is currently leading the goal scorers’ chat with 18 goals and has bagged five assists for Genk.







