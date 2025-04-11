Turkey: Osimhen Scores In Galatasaray’s Win Over Samsunspor

Victor Osimhen was on target in Galatasaray’s 2-0 away win against third-placed Samsunspor on Friday.

Galatasaray led after 14 minutes courtesy of Yunus Akgun’s strike.





Osimhen hit target one minutes after the break with a chipped effort.

It was the 26-year-old’s 21st league goal of the season for Okan Buruk’s side.

The Nigeria international is also now the leading scorer in the Turkish Super Lig ahead of Istanbul Basaksehir’s Kristof Piatek, who has scored 19 times.

Osimhen racked up 29 goals and five assists in 33 appearances across all competitions for the title holders.

Spain international Alvaro Morata replaced the powerful striker 14 minutes from time.

Galatasaray, who are targeting a third consecutive league title sit at the top of the standings with 74 points from 29 matches.

By Adeboye Amosu



