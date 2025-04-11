Sadiq, Ejuke Feature As Valencia Extend Sevilla’s Losing Streak

Nigeria internationals Umar Sadiq was in action as Valencia defeated Sevilla 1-0 at the Mestalla in Friday’s La Liga game.

Also in action in the encounter was Sadiq’s international teammate Chidera Ejuke.





While Sadiq featured in Valencia’s starting line-up before going off on 60 minutes, Ejuke came on in the 66th minute.

It was Sadiq’s 11th appearance, scoring four goals for Valencia and as for Ejuke, who has two goals, he featured in his 20th league outing.

Javi Garcia was the hero for Valencia as his goal in the fourth minute of first half added time, earned his side their third straight win.

The defeat means Sevilla have suffered defeat in their last four fixtures.

Valencia went into Friday’s game on the back of a shock 2-1 win away to league champions Real Madrid.

The win against Sevilla means Valencia move up to 12th place on 37 points amd Sevilla are 13th on 36 points in the league table.



