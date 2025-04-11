Ibrahim Helps Relegation-Threatened Reims Beat Lens To Return To Winning Ways

Nigerian young forward Hafiz Ibrahim was in action for Stade Reims who claimed a 2-0 win away to Lens in the French Ligue 1 on Friday.

The 19-year-old made his sixth appearance in the French topflight after coming on in the 46th minute.





A brace from Keito Nakamura in the 33rd and 88th minutes, saw Reims return to winning ways.

Reims had suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Strasbourg in their last league fixture.

The win took Reims out of the relegation zone and up, temporarily, to 14th place on 29 points after 29 matches in the league table.

Ibrahim scored one of the goals that earned Reims a 2-1 win against Cannes in the semi-finals of the French Cup on April 2.

They will now face recently crowned Ligue 1 winners Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the final.

The final between PSG and Reims is billed for Stade de France on 24 May, 2025.



By James Agberebi



