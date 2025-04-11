Spain Head Coach Backs Madrid Comeback Against Arsenal

NPFLNPFL
11 APR 15:00
BAY
3
SHO
0
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
11 APR 18:30
VFL
2
RBL
3
LaLigaLaLiga
11 APR 19:00
VAL
1
SEV
0
EPLEPL
12 APR 11:30
MCI
-
CRY
-
LaLigaLaLiga
12 APR 12:00
RSO
-
MAL
-
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
12 APR 13:30
B0L
-
UBE
-
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
12 APR 13:30
BOR
-
FRE
-
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
12 APR 13:30
BOC
-
AUG
-
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
12 APR 13:30
TSG
-
MAI
-
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
12 APR 13:30
HOL
-
FSP
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
BRI
-
LEI
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
NOT
-
EVE
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
SOU
-
AST
-
SUPER LEAGUE 1
12 APR 14:00
PAN
-
LAM
-
LaLigaLaLiga
12 APR 14:15
GET
-
LPA
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 16:30
ARS
-
BRE
-
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
12 APR 16:30
BAY
-
BOR
-
SUPER LEAGUE 1
12 APR 16:30
PFC
-
KAL
-
LaLigaLaLiga
12 APR 16:30
CEL
-
ESP
-
SUPER LEAGUE 1
12 APR 17:00
VOL
-
LEV
-
Serie ASerie A
12 APR 19:00
RBB
-
BOT
-
Serie ASerie A
12 APR 19:00
JUV
-
CEA
-
LaLigaLaLiga
12 APR 19:00
LEG
-
FCB
-
Serie ASerie A
12 APR 21:30
PAL
-
COR
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 00:00
VdG
-
SRE
-
LaLigaLaLiga
13 APR 12:00
OSA
-
GIR
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
CHE
-
IPS
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
LIV
-
WHU
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
WOL
-
TOT
-
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
13 APR 13:30
VFB
-
WER
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 14:00
ENU
-
HEA
-
LaLigaLaLiga
13 APR 14:15
ALA
-
RMA
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 15:00
SSF
-
ENY
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 15:00
ABI
-
RIV
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 15:00
AKW
-
ELK
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 15:00
KAN
-
LOB
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 15:00
NAS
-
PLA
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 15:00
REM
-
KAT
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 15:30
NEW
-
MAN
-
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
13 APR 15:30
EIN
-
HEI
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 16:30
IKO
-
NIG
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 16:30
KWA
-
BEN
-
LaLigaLaLiga
13 APR 16:30
BET
-
VIL
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 19:00
BAH
-
MIR
-
LaLigaLaLiga
13 APR 19:00
ATH
-
RAY
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 20:30
GRE
-
FLA
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 20:30
SPA
-
CRU
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 22:30
FLU
-
SAN
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 23:00
FOR
-
INT
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 23:30
CAM
-
VIT
-
EPLEPL
14 APR 19:00
BOU
-
FUL
-
LaLigaLaLiga
14 APR 19:00
ATL
-
VAL
-
UCLUCL
15 APR 19:00
AST
-
PSG
-
UCLUCL
15 APR 19:00
BOR
-
FCB
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 00:30
CEA
-
VdG
-
EPLEPL
16 APR 18:30
NEW
-
CRY
-
UCLUCL
16 APR 19:00
INT
-
BAY
-
UCLUCL
16 APR 19:00
RMA
-
ARS
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 21:30
BOT
-
SPA
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:00
MIR
-
GRE
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:00
SRE
-
RBB
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:30
COR
-
FLU
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:30
INT
-
PAL
-
Serie ASerie A
17 APR 00:30
FLA
-
JUV
-
Serie ASerie A
17 APR 00:30
SAN
-
CAM
-
Serie ASerie A
17 APR 00:30
VIT
-
FOR
-
UEFA ECL
17 APR 16:45
FIO
-
CEL
-
UEFA ECL
17 APR 16:45
JAG
-
BET
-
UELUEL
17 APR 19:00
EIN
-
TOT
-
UELUEL
17 APR 19:00
LAZ
-
BGL
-
UELUEL
17 APR 19:00
MAN
-
LYO
-
UELUEL
17 APR 19:00
ATH
-
RAN
-
UEFA ECL
17 APR 19:00
RAP
-
DJU
-
UEFA ECL
17 APR 19:00
CHE
-
LEG
-
Serie ASerie A
18 APR 00:30
CRU
-
BAH
-
LaLigaLaLiga
18 APR 19:00
ESP
-
GET
-
    World Football

    Spain Head Coach Backs Madrid Comeback Against Arsenal

    James AgberebiBy No Comments2 Mins Read

    Real Madrid need to pull off a miracle to revive their UEFA Champions League title defence hopes next week.

    Los Blancos play host to Arsenal on Wednesday night in a crunch quarter final second leg following their brutal 3-0 defeat in London.


    Mikel Arteta’s side stormed to a dominant first leg lead via two Declan Rice free kicks at the Emirates Stadium with Real Madrid left stunned.

    Carlo Ancelotti was furious with his players at full time as the Italian coach openly called out their attitude in the second half of the contest.

    Ancelotti now faces the task of producing a historic comeback with only three previous instances of a team overturning a three-goal first leg deficit in UCL knockout stage history – and Barcelona the only team to come from four goals down.

    Alongside the storm of pressure surrounding Ancelotti, he also faces a battle to keep Real Madrid on Barcelona’s tail, as the La Liga title race tightens up.

    Ancelotti will rotate for the weekend trip to Alaves but he will need everything to go right against the Gunners on April 16.

    However, Real Madrid have developed a reputation for coming back from the dead in the Champions League in recent seasons, and Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente believes the tie is still within Ancelotti’s grasp.

    “It’s still very open. We all know how Real Madrid can play at home, particularly in Europe, and I’m not giving up on that tie,” as per quotes from Diario Sport (via Football Espana).

    “Barcelona played a fantastic game in their match with Borussia Dortmund.”

    De la Fuente could be in attendance at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu for the second leg with Raul Asencio and Fran Garcia potential starters and Dani Ceballos working back to full fitness.

    David Raya and Mikel Merino will be looking to catch his eye for Arteta’s visitors with the latter netting the third goal in the first leg.


    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams.
    X handle (formerly Twitter) @james_agberebi
    Facebook : James Agberebi

