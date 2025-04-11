Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    Agu: Unity Cup Good For Super Eagles

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Former Nigerian international Alloy Agu has disclosed that the Unity Cup Invitational Tournament ​will help the Super Eagles create a better understanding in preparation for the team’s crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

    Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium will host the Unity Cup 2025 involving Nigeria, Ghana, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago.

    The tournament will kick off with the first semi-final between Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday, May 27.

    Read Also: Adams Can Still Play This Season — Sevilla Coach Pimienta

    In a chat with Completesports.com, Agu stated that the tournament will serve as good preparation for the Super Eagles.

    “I want to believe that the Unity Cup Invitational tournament will help the Super Eagles as they prepare for their crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

    ” It is a tournament Eric Chelle will so much welcome because it will afford him the chance to implement his tactics for the Super Eagles.”



    Share.
    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Footer Ad