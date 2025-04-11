Agu: Unity Cup Good For Super Eagles

Former Nigerian international Alloy Agu has disclosed that the Unity Cup Invitational Tournament ​will help the Super Eagles create a better understanding in preparation for the team’s crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers.



Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium will host the Unity Cup 2025 involving Nigeria, Ghana, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago.



The tournament will kick off with the first semi-final between Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday, May 27.

In a chat with Completesports.com, Agu stated that the tournament will serve as good preparation for the Super Eagles.



“I want to believe that the Unity Cup Invitational tournament will help the Super Eagles as they prepare for their crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers.



” It is a tournament Eric Chelle will so much welcome because it will afford him the chance to implement his tactics for the Super Eagles.”







