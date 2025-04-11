Adams Can Still Play This Season — Sevilla Coach Pimienta

Sevilla head coach Garcia Pimienta hopes Jerome Adams will still feature for the club before the end of the season.

Adams sustained a thigh injury in Sevilla’s 2-1 home defeat to Atletico Madrid last weekend.





The Nigeria international was initially expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the campaign.

Pimienta is however upbeat the striker will make a return to action before the end of the season.

“It’s been a difficult week, after three consecutive defeats, but the team just wants to turn this situation around. Unfortunately, we had the double blow of the injuries to Akor and Vargas, as well as Tanguy’s long-term injury, but they want to turn the situation around,” Pimienta told the club’s official website.

“I feel really bad for Akor and Rubén. It looks like they’ll be out for several weeks, and we’ll see whether they make it back in time for the end of the season, it all depends on how they progress.

“The worst thing that can happen to a player is getting injured because they can’t help the team.

Adams joined Sevilla from Ligue 1 club Montpellier in January.

The 25-year-old has made four league appearances for the Rojiblancos.

By Adeboye Amosu



