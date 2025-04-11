NPFL: ‘I Won’t Rush Injured Ani Back For Enyimba’s Clash With Sunshine Stars’ —Eguma

Enyimba Head Coach, Stanley Eguma, has exclusively told Completesports.com that he “won’t rush” Super Eagles B goalkeeper, Ozoemena Ani, into this weekend’s Matchday 33 clash away to Sunshine Stars, billed to hold at the Dipo Dina Stadium, Ijebu Ode.

Ani limped off in the first half of last Sunday’s Abia Derby, which the People’s Elephant came from behind to win 2-1.





He was replaced by former Doma United first-choice goalkeeper, Zalli Abdullahi.

Enyimba departed Aba on Friday morning for Ijebu Ode, with Manager Eguma revealing to Completesports.com that Ani would play no part in the game because he doesn’t want to “rush him.”

“Ani has returned to training, but he won’t be part of the team that will play Sunshine Stars on Sunday in Ijebu Ode,” Eguma said.

“Yes, he has recovered and resumed training. I don’t want to rush him. I want to give him time to regain full fitness before he starts keeping in matches.”

The 24-year-old goalkeeper’s place, as was the case in the game against Abia Warriors, will be taken by 22-year-old Zalli Abdullahi, who joined the nine-time Nigerian champions from Doma United.

By Sab Osuji



