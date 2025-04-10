UCLUCL
    Nigerian Leagues

    NPFL Fines Shooting Stars N5m For Crowd Violence

    Adeboye Amosu

    Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) are to pay a fine of N3m and another N2m to Ikorodu City for damages to their bus following security breaches that resulted in attack on the Oga Boys contingent.

    Fans have also been indefinitely restricted from gaining access to Shooting Stars home games.


    The incident occurred at the end of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Matchday 32 at the Lekan Salami Stadium leading to a disciplinary panel sitting on Wednesday

    The Ibadan Club was found guilty of all three count of failure to provide adequate security, failure to ensure proper conduct of their supporters resulting in attack on the opponents and throwing of objects to the field of play and the Referees.

    For failure to provide adequate and effective security which resulted in unauthorized persons gaining access to restricted areas and harass the match officials, Shooting Stars were fined N1m.

    Read Also:UCL: Barcelona Thrash Dortmund As PSG Overcome Villa In Quarter-final First-Leg Ties

    The second charge read, “You are in breach of Rule C9 of the Frameworks and Rules of the Nigeria Premier Football League, in that on Sunday, 6th April 2025, in the course of Match Day 32 Fixture: Shooting Stars vs. Ikorodu City, you failed to ensure the proper conduct of your supporters, which resulted in the assault on the away team supporters”.

    The Disciplinary panel ordered a fine of another N1m and on the third charge of not controlling their fans, they are to also pay N1m.

    For breach of Rule B13.18,as a result of their supporters throwing objects toward the field of play and the match officials, Shooting Stars will pay N1million, bring to total to M3m in addition to N2m to be paid for damages to Ikorodu City bus.

    According to the ruling, the panel ordered the closure of the Lekan Salami Stadium to fans for the rest of the season.

    Shooting Stars, under Rule C26, is required to within 48 hours, indicate acceptance of the ruling or elect to appeal the decisions.


    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

