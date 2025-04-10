Raphinha Makes UCL History In Barcelona’s 4-0 Win Vs Dortmund

Raphinha made UEFA Champions League history after helping Barcelona thrash Borussia Dortmund 4-0 in Wednesday’s quarter-final first-leg.

Raphinha opened the scoring in the 25th minute before Robert Lewandowski bagged a brace and Lamine Yamal got the fourth.





Following his goal against the Bundesliga giants Raphinha is the first player in UEFA Champions League history to record both more than 10 goals and more than five assists in a single campaign (12 goals, 7 assists).

Hansi Flick’s side now have one foot in the semi-finals where they will face either Bayern Munich or Inter Milan.

Inter will take a 2-1 first-leg lead against Bayern back to the San Siro.

In Wednesday’s other result Paris Saint-Germain came from a goal down to beat Aston Villa 3-1.



