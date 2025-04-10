UCLUCL
15 APR 19:00
AST
-
PSG
-
UCLUCL
15 APR 19:00
BOR
-
FCB
-
UCLUCL
16 APR 19:00
INT
-
BAY
-
UCLUCL
16 APR 19:00
RMA
-
ARS
-
UELUEL
10 APR 16:45
BGL
-
LAZ
-
UELUEL
10 APR 19:00
LYO
-
MAN
-
UELUEL
10 APR 19:00
TOT
-
EIN
-
UELUEL
10 APR 19:00
RAN
-
ATH
-
UELUEL
17 APR 19:00
EIN
-
TOT
-
UELUEL
17 APR 19:00
LAZ
-
BGL
-
UELUEL
17 APR 19:00
MAN
-
LYO
-
UELUEL
17 APR 19:00
ATH
-
RAN
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 11:30
MCI
-
CRY
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
BRI
-
LEI
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
NOT
-
EVE
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
SOU
-
AST
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 16:30
ARS
-
BRE
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
CHE
-
IPS
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
LIV
-
WHU
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
WOL
-
TOT
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 15:30
NEW
-
MAN
-
EPLEPL
14 APR 19:00
BOU
-
FUL
-
EPLEPL
16 APR 18:30
NEW
-
CRY
-
Serie ASerie A
12 APR 19:00
RBB
-
BOT
-
Serie ASerie A
12 APR 19:00
JUV
-
CEA
-
Serie ASerie A
12 APR 21:30
PAL
-
COR
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 00:00
VdG
-
SRE
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 19:00
BAH
-
MIR
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 20:30
GRE
-
FLA
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 20:30
SPA
-
CRU
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 22:30
FLU
-
SAN
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 23:00
FOR
-
INT
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 23:30
CAM
-
VIT
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 00:30
CEA
-
VdG
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 21:30
BOT
-
SPA
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:00
MIR
-
GRE
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:00
SRE
-
RBB
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:30
COR
-
FLU
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:30
INT
-
PAL
-
Serie ASerie A
17 APR 00:30
FLA
-
JUV
-
Serie ASerie A
17 APR 00:30
SAN
-
CAM
-
Serie ASerie A
17 APR 00:30
VIT
-
FOR
-
BundesligaBundesliga
11 APR 18:30
VFL
-
RBL
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
B0L
-
UBE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
BOR
-
FRE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
BOC
-
AUG
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
TSG
-
MAI
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
HOL
-
FSP
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 16:30
BAY
-
BOR
-
BundesligaBundesliga
13 APR 13:30
VFB
-
WER
-
Close Menu
    World Football

    Raphinha Makes UCL History In Barcelona’s 4-0 Win Vs Dortmund

    James AgberebiBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Raphinha made UEFA Champions League history after helping Barcelona thrash Borussia Dortmund 4-0 in Wednesday’s quarter-final first-leg.

    Raphinha opened the scoring in the 25th minute before Robert Lewandowski bagged a brace and Lamine Yamal got the fourth.


    Following his goal against the Bundesliga giants Raphinha is the first player in UEFA Champions League history to record both more than 10 goals and more than five assists in a single campaign (12 goals, 7 assists).

    Hansi Flick’s side now have one foot in the semi-finals where they will face either Bayern Munich or Inter Milan.

    Inter will take a 2-1 first-leg lead against Bayern back to the San Siro.

    In Wednesday’s other result Paris Saint-Germain came from a goal down to beat Aston Villa 3-1.


    Share.
    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams.
    X handle (formerly Twitter) @james_agberebi
    Facebook : James Agberebi

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.