UCL: Barcelona Thrash Dortmund As PSG Overcome Villa In Quarter-final First-Leg Ties

Barcelona thumped Borussia Dortmund 4-0 in the first-leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday night.

Robert Lewandowski bagged a brace against his former club while Raphinha and Lamine Yamal each got on the score sheet.





Raphinha opened the scoring for the home team in the 25th minute before Lewandowski doubled the lead on 48 minutes.

The Polish striker got his second to put Barcelona 3-0 ahead before Yamal wrapped the game up by adding the fourth goal with 13 minutes left.

It was not the best of returns for Unai Emery at the Parc Des Princes, as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) came from a goal down to beat Aston Villa, 3-1.

Villa took the lead against the run of play when Morgan Rogers netted in the 35th minute.

But just four minutes after Villa’s opener Desire Doue equalised for PSG.

Four minutes into the second half Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored to make it 2-1 before Nuno Mendes scored in the 92nd minute to end the tie 3-1 to the recently crowned Ligue 1 title winners.

The reverse fixtures for both matches will be played next week Tuesday.



