NPFL: Musa Returns To Boost Kano Pillars Ahead Lobi Stars Clash

Former Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, has resumed training with Kano Pillars after returning from a prayer trip to Saudi Arabia, Completesports.com reports.

Musa, who rejoined the Sai Masu Gida side upon his return to the domestic top flight from Turkey, had missed a couple of Kano Pillars’ league and Federation Cup games due to the trip.





Completesports.com checks reveal that Musa met coach Usman Abdallah’s Wednesday deadline for the team’s fitness training ahead of their NPFL matchday 33 fixture against Lobi Stars.

“Yes, Ahmed Musa has returned and resumed training with the rest of his Kano Pillars teammates,” Abdallah confirmed to Completesports.com on Wednesday night.

“We did fitness training today (Wednesday, 9 March, 2025), and he’ll be available for selection for the match against Lobi Stars this weekend,” Abdallah added.

Asked about Shehu Abdullahi, who had been away for a while due to the burial arrangements of Abubakar Lawal, the Nigerian player who died in Uganda, Coach Abdallah stated that Shehu missed Wednesday’s fitness session and has ultimately been ruled out of the Lobi Stars match.

“Shehu flew into Abuja from Sokoto but couldn’t get a connecting flight to Kano. So, he was not part of today’s training and will not play in the match against Lobi Stars.

“Of course, it wasn’t his fault. The roads are not good, so he couldn’t risk travelling by road to Kano.

“He will, however, be available for next weekend’s match against Enyimba in Aba,” Abdallah explained.

Kano Pillars currently sit 9th in the Premier League table following the conclusion of matchday 32 fixtures.

By Sab Osuji



