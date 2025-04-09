UCLUCL
09 APR 19:00
FCB
4
BOR
0
UCLUCL
09 APR 19:00
PSG
3
AST
1
UCLUCL
15 APR 19:00
AST
-
PSG
-
UCLUCL
15 APR 19:00
BOR
-
FCB
-
UCLUCL
16 APR 19:00
INT
-
BAY
-
UCLUCL
16 APR 19:00
RMA
-
ARS
-
UELUEL
10 APR 16:45
BGL
-
LAZ
-
UELUEL
10 APR 19:00
LYO
-
MAN
-
UELUEL
10 APR 19:00
TOT
-
EIN
-
UELUEL
10 APR 19:00
RAN
-
ATH
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 11:30
MCI
-
CRY
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
BRI
-
LEI
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
NOT
-
EVE
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
SOU
-
AST
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 16:30
ARS
-
BRE
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
CHE
-
IPS
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
LIV
-
WHU
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
WOL
-
TOT
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 15:30
NEW
-
MAN
-
EPLEPL
14 APR 19:00
BOU
-
FUL
-
EPLEPL
16 APR 18:30
NEW
-
CRY
-
Serie ASerie A
12 APR 19:00
RBB
-
BOT
-
Serie ASerie A
12 APR 19:00
JUV
-
CEA
-
Serie ASerie A
12 APR 21:30
PAL
-
COR
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 00:00
VdG
-
SRE
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 19:00
BAH
-
MIR
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 20:30
GRE
-
FLA
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 20:30
SPA
-
CRU
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 22:30
FLU
-
SAN
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 23:00
FOR
-
INT
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 23:30
CAM
-
VIT
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 00:30
CEA
-
VdG
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 21:30
BOT
-
SPA
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:00
MIR
-
GRE
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:00
SRE
-
RBB
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:30
COR
-
FLU
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:30
INT
-
PAL
-
BundesligaBundesliga
11 APR 18:30
VFL
-
RBL
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
B0L
-
UBE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
BOR
-
FRE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
BOC
-
AUG
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
TSG
-
MAI
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
HOL
-
FSP
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 16:30
BAY
-
BOR
-
BundesligaBundesliga
13 APR 13:30
VFB
-
WER
-
BundesligaBundesliga
13 APR 15:30
EIN
-
HEI
-
SUPER LEAGUE 1
12 APR 14:00
PAN
-
LAM
-
SUPER LEAGUE 1
12 APR 16:30
PFC
-
KAL
-
SUPER LEAGUE 1
12 APR 17:00
VOL
-
LEV
-
Close Menu
    Nigerian Leagues

    NPFL: Musa Returns To Boost Kano Pillars Ahead Lobi Stars Clash

    Nnamdi EzekuteBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    ahmed-musa-kano-pillars-sai-masu-gida-usman-abdallah-nigeria-premier-football-league-npfl

    Former Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, has resumed training with Kano Pillars after returning from a prayer trip to Saudi Arabia, Completesports.com reports.

    Musa, who rejoined the Sai Masu Gida side upon his return to the domestic top flight from Turkey, had missed a couple of Kano Pillars’ league and Federation Cup games due to the trip.


    Also Read: NPFL: Remo Stars Hold Lobi In Four-Goal Thriller

    Completesports.com checks reveal that Musa met coach Usman Abdallah’s Wednesday deadline for the team’s fitness training ahead of their NPFL matchday 33 fixture against Lobi Stars.

    “Yes, Ahmed Musa has returned and resumed training with the rest of his Kano Pillars teammates,” Abdallah confirmed to Completesports.com on Wednesday night.

    “We did fitness training today (Wednesday, 9 March, 2025), and he’ll be available for selection for the match against Lobi Stars this weekend,” Abdallah added.

    Asked about Shehu Abdullahi, who had been away for a while due to the burial arrangements of Abubakar Lawal, the Nigerian player who died in Uganda, Coach Abdallah stated that Shehu missed Wednesday’s fitness session and has ultimately been ruled out of the Lobi Stars match.

    Also Read: NWFL: FC Robo End Rivers Angels Unbeaten Streak, Edo Queens Pip Remo Stars

    “Shehu flew into Abuja from Sokoto but couldn’t get a connecting flight to Kano. So, he was not part of today’s training and will not play in the match against Lobi Stars.

    “Of course, it wasn’t his fault. The roads are not good, so he couldn’t risk travelling by road to Kano.

    “He will, however, be available for next weekend’s match against Enyimba in Aba,” Abdallah explained.

    Kano Pillars currently sit 9th in the Premier League table following the conclusion of matchday 32 fixtures.

    By Sab Osuji


    Share.
    Mr. Nnamdi Ezekute

    Nnamdi Ezekute, a sports reporting expert, has risen through the ranks at Complete Communications Limited (CCL) famed for publications like Complete Sports.
    Email: [email protected]
    X (Formerly Twitter): @Ezekutive

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.