NPFL: Ojetoye Dedicates Record Win Over Katsina United To Ikorodu City Supporters

Ikorodu City captain Waliu Ojetoye has dedicated the team’s comfortable win over Katsina United to their supporters.

The Oga Boys recorded the biggest win of the season, a 6-0 victory over the Chanji Boys at the Mobolaji Johnson, Arena, Onikan, Lagos on Thursday.





Nurudeen Aweroro’s side moved to fourth position on the table following the comfortable victory.

Ojetoye thanked the fans for their support all through the campaign.

“We dedicate the win to our fans that came out to support us against Shooting Stars in Ibadan and also coming out for us in the win against Katsina United, this victory is for you all,” Ojetoye declared in a short video posted on the club’s Facebook page.

“We are ready and dedicated every week for the team, we won’t let you down.”

Ikorodu City will host Niger Tornadoes in a matchday 33 fixture on Sunday.

