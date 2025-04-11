NPFL: Ojetoye Dedicates Record Win Over Katsina United To Ikorodu City Supporters

NPFLNPFL
LIVE
BAY
2
SHO
0
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
11 APR 18:30
VFL
-
RBL
-
LaLigaLaLiga
11 APR 19:00
VAL
-
SEV
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 11:30
MCI
-
CRY
-
LaLigaLaLiga
12 APR 12:00
RSO
-
MAL
-
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
12 APR 13:30
B0L
-
UBE
-
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
12 APR 13:30
BOR
-
FRE
-
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
12 APR 13:30
BOC
-
AUG
-
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
12 APR 13:30
TSG
-
MAI
-
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
12 APR 13:30
HOL
-
FSP
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
BRI
-
LEI
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
NOT
-
EVE
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
SOU
-
AST
-
SUPER LEAGUE 1
12 APR 14:00
PAN
-
LAM
-
LaLigaLaLiga
12 APR 14:15
GET
-
LPA
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 16:30
ARS
-
BRE
-
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
12 APR 16:30
BAY
-
BOR
-
SUPER LEAGUE 1
12 APR 16:30
PFC
-
KAL
-
LaLigaLaLiga
12 APR 16:30
CEL
-
ESP
-
SUPER LEAGUE 1
12 APR 17:00
VOL
-
LEV
-
Serie ASerie A
12 APR 19:00
RBB
-
BOT
-
Serie ASerie A
12 APR 19:00
JUV
-
CEA
-
LaLigaLaLiga
12 APR 19:00
LEG
-
FCB
-
Serie ASerie A
12 APR 21:30
PAL
-
COR
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 00:00
VdG
-
SRE
-
LaLigaLaLiga
13 APR 12:00
OSA
-
GIR
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
CHE
-
IPS
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
LIV
-
WHU
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
WOL
-
TOT
-
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
13 APR 13:30
VFB
-
WER
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 14:00
ENU
-
HEA
-
LaLigaLaLiga
13 APR 14:15
ALA
-
RMA
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 15:00
SSF
-
ENY
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 15:00
ABI
-
RIV
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 15:00
AKW
-
ELK
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 15:00
KAN
-
LOB
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 15:00
NAS
-
PLA
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 15:00
REM
-
KAT
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 15:30
NEW
-
MAN
-
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
13 APR 15:30
EIN
-
HEI
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 16:30
IKO
-
NIG
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 16:30
KWA
-
BEN
-
LaLigaLaLiga
13 APR 16:30
BET
-
VIL
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 19:00
BAH
-
MIR
-
LaLigaLaLiga
13 APR 19:00
ATH
-
RAY
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 20:30
GRE
-
FLA
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 20:30
SPA
-
CRU
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 22:30
FLU
-
SAN
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 23:00
FOR
-
INT
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 23:30
CAM
-
VIT
-
EPLEPL
14 APR 19:00
BOU
-
FUL
-
LaLigaLaLiga
14 APR 19:00
ATL
-
VAL
-
UCLUCL
15 APR 19:00
AST
-
PSG
-
UCLUCL
15 APR 19:00
BOR
-
FCB
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 00:30
CEA
-
VdG
-
EPLEPL
16 APR 18:30
NEW
-
CRY
-
UCLUCL
16 APR 19:00
INT
-
BAY
-
UCLUCL
16 APR 19:00
RMA
-
ARS
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 21:30
BOT
-
SPA
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:00
MIR
-
GRE
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:00
SRE
-
RBB
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:30
COR
-
FLU
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:30
INT
-
PAL
-
Serie ASerie A
17 APR 00:30
FLA
-
JUV
-
Serie ASerie A
17 APR 00:30
SAN
-
CAM
-
Serie ASerie A
17 APR 00:30
VIT
-
FOR
-
UEFA ECL
17 APR 16:45
FIO
-
CEL
-
UEFA ECL
17 APR 16:45
JAG
-
BET
-
UELUEL
17 APR 19:00
EIN
-
TOT
-
UELUEL
17 APR 19:00
LAZ
-
BGL
-
UELUEL
17 APR 19:00
MAN
-
LYO
-
UELUEL
17 APR 19:00
ATH
-
RAN
-
UEFA ECL
17 APR 19:00
RAP
-
DJU
-
UEFA ECL
17 APR 19:00
CHE
-
LEG
-
Serie ASerie A
18 APR 00:30
CRU
-
BAH
-
LaLigaLaLiga
18 APR 19:00
ESP
-
GET
-
    Nigerian Leagues

    NPFL: Ojetoye Dedicates Record Win Over Katsina United To Ikorodu City Supporters

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Ikorodu City captain Waliu Ojetoye has dedicated the team’s comfortable win over Katsina United to their supporters.

    The Oga Boys recorded the biggest win of the season, a 6-0 victory over the Chanji Boys at the Mobolaji Johnson, Arena, Onikan, Lagos on Thursday.


    Nurudeen Aweroro’s side moved to fourth position on the table following the comfortable victory.

    Ojetoye thanked the fans for their support all through the campaign.

    “We dedicate the win to our fans that came out to support us against Shooting Stars in Ibadan and also coming out for us in the win against Katsina United, this victory is for you all,” Ojetoye declared in a short video posted on the club’s Facebook page.

    “We are ready and dedicated every week for the team, we won’t let you down.”

    Ikorodu City will host Niger Tornadoes in a matchday 33 fixture on Sunday.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

