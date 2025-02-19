NPFL: Akwa , Rivers United Share Spoils, Abia Warriors Beat Rangers In Oriental Derby

Former champions Akwa United and Rivers United battled to a 1-1 draw in their Nigeria Premier Football League ,NPFL, matchday 25 encounter in Uyo on Wednesday.

Ubong Friday gave Rivers United the lead after eight minutes.





Akwa United levelled through Mare Abson seven minutes after the break.

Ijeoma Desouza scored the decisive goal three minutes before the break as Abia Warriors defeated Rangers 1-0 at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

In Ikenne, Sunshine Stars were held to a 1-1 draw by four-time champions Kano Pillars.

Sunshine Stars went in front courtesy of Chigozie Iwundu’s 59th minute strike, while Eshimitu Gomino levelled for the visitors 14 minutes from time.

At the Bako Kontagaro Stadium, Minna, Niger Tornadoes rallied to beat Heartland 2-1.

Terdoo Shimagande put Heartland ahead after six minutes.

Ismail Sarki scored twice to hand Tornadoes maximum points.

Bayelsa United and Nasarawa United played out a 2-2 draw at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa.

Idris Ajiya scored both goals for Nasarawa United, while Bayelsa United got their goals from Rabiu Abdullahi and Ogba Ifeanyi.

El-kanemi Warriors and Bendel Insurance played out a 0-0 draw in Maiduguri.

FULL RESULTS

Sunshine Stars 1-1 Kano Pillars

Abia Warriors 1-0 Rangers

Bayelsa Utd 2-2 Nasarawa Utd

Tornadoes 2-1 Heartland

Akwa Utd 1-1 Rivers Utd

El-Kanemi 0-0 Bendel Insurance

By Adeboye Amosu



