Ex-Anderlecht Boss: Arokodare Is The Most Deadly Striker In Belgium

Former Anderlecht boss Hein Vanhaezebrouck has described KRC Genk striker Tolu Arokodare as the most deadly striker in the Belgian League.



The Nigerian international has become a household name in Belgium, scoring week in and week out for Genk.



In a chat with Extra Time via Voetbalnieuws, Vanhaezebrouck said that no team in the Belgian league has a prolific striker like Arokodare.

“They have a weapon up front with Tolu. No team in Belgium has that. No one has someone like Tolu in attack.



“Thorsten Fink also deserves a lot of credit for that because Tolu has grown enormously under him.



“Tolu used to fall over his feet, but now he keeps defenders at bay fantastically well.



“I was always convinced that Club Brugge would overtake them, but after last match day, I’m starting to think they will have their hands full with KRC Genk.”







