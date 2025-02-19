Osimhen Is Not As Good As Icardi –Toroglu

Former Turkish defender Erman Toroğlu has declared that Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is not as good as Mauro Icardi.



Toroğlu made this remark after the Nigerian international grabbed a brace in Galatasaray’s 2-1 win over Çaykur Rizespor in the Turkish League.



Speaking with Vole YouTube channel via habersarikirmizi, Toroğlu stated that Icardi is a better striker than Osimhen.

Read Also: UCL: Atalanta Coach Blasts Lookman Over Penalty Miss Vs Club Brugge



“Victor Osimhen won the Çaykur Rizespor match on his own. You can hit those balls in Turkey but they won’t let you do that much in Europe. I hope he does these things in Europe.”



“Osimhen is a quick, fast man but he is not as good as Mauro Icardi. Icardi is a different fabric. Icardi is comfortable, a finisher, and always gets himself lost.”







