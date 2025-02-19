UCL: Atalanta Coach Blasts Lookman Over Penalty Miss Vs Club Brugge

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini has blasted Ademola Lookman after he missed a crucial penalty in the Champions League play-off against Club Brugge on Tuesday night.

Atalanta were down 3-1 and 5-2 on aggregate, when Juan Cuadrado was brought down from behind inside the box.





Substitute Lookman, who came off the bench had to make it 3-1, saw his central effort parried by Simon Mignolet, and effectively ending their hopes of a comeback.

In his press conference after the match, Gasperini made a remarkable revelation and pointed the finger squarely at the Nigeria international.

“Lookman was not supposed to take that penalty, he is one of the worst penalty takers I’ve ever seen,” said Gasperini (via Football Italia).

“He has a frankly terrible record even in training, he converts very few of them. Retegui and De Ketelaere were there, but Lookman in a moment of enthusiasm after scoring decided to take the ball and that was a gesture I did not appreciate at all.”

Meanwhile, Gasperini also hit out at captain Rafael Toloi after he was sent off in the final minutes for chasing down Maxim de Cuyper, even held back by officials from physically attacking him.

“That was an ugly incident and we must never lose our heads. Atalanta must leave the Champions League with dignity, having played great games against the likes of Real Madrid, Arsenal and Barcelona.”

By James Agberebi



