UCL: Atalanta Coach Blasts Lookman Over Penalty Miss Vs Club Brugge

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini has blasted Ademola Lookman after he missed a crucial penalty in the Champions League play-off against Club Brugge on Tuesday night.
Atalanta were down 3-1 and 5-2 on aggregate, when Juan Cuadrado was brought down from behind inside the box.
Substitute Lookman, who came off the bench had to make it 3-1, saw his central effort parried by Simon Mignolet, and effectively ending their hopes of a comeback.
In his press conference after the match, Gasperini made a remarkable revelation and pointed the finger squarely at the Nigeria international.
“Lookman was not supposed to take that penalty, he is one of the worst penalty takers I’ve ever seen,” said Gasperini (via Football Italia).
“He has a frankly terrible record even in training, he converts very few of them. Retegui and De Ketelaere were there, but Lookman in a moment of enthusiasm after scoring decided to take the ball and that was a gesture I did not appreciate at all.”
Meanwhile, Gasperini also hit out at captain Rafael Toloi after he was sent off in the final minutes for chasing down Maxim de Cuyper, even held back by officials from physically attacking him.
“That was an ugly incident and we must never lose our heads. Atalanta must leave the Champions League with dignity, having played great games against the likes of Real Madrid, Arsenal and Barcelona.”
By James Agberebi
An absolutely useless coach who cannot take responsibility but rather pass the blame to a player in such a disgraceful manner. Since he knew that “Lookman is the worst penalty taker” “even in trainings”, why didn’t he clearly instruct him never to take penalties in a match?
Your team conceded three goals in the first half and scored none, than a player comes in the second half and score a goal within a minute, had another goal chucked off for offside, and generally changed the game’s dynamics positively for the team, and you have the mind to publicly berate him in such a manner simply because he missed a penalty and the team lost. It’s not even as if the penalty was going to equalise or give the team the lead. What is the guarantee that the team would have scored another goal after the penalty? Some of the very best players in the world have missed crucial penalties in more high profile matches, with their teams losing the game, but never in my life have I heard a coach express such contempt against his player in public. A player that single-handedly won this idiotic coach his first ever trophy (maybe the only one he will ever win). Just goes to show that some people can never appreciate whatever one does. Possibly, it would have been a different case if the player involved had looked a bit more like the coach!
What miracle was Gasperini expecting after shipping 3 goals at home against Brugge to make it 5 – 1 aggregate?
Lookman. just coming back from injury and late into the game, gave you some glimpse of hope by reducing the deficit to 3; and you were expecting more?? A miracle 5 – 5 equaliser???
What was your starting 11 doing being bamboozled 3 – 0 in front of your home crowd in the first place? Nah Lookman that was on the bench cause am??