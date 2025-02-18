UCL: Lookman’s Goal Not Enough As Club Brugge Knock Atalanta Out

Ademola Lookman marked his return from knee injury with a goal which was not enough as Club Brugge dumped Atalanta out of this season’s UEFA Champions League.

In Tuesday’s play-off second leg tie in Italy, Club Brugge won 3-1 to progress into the round of 16 5-2 on aggregate.





Lookman, who was named on Atalanta’s benched scored immediately he came on in the 46 minute to make it 3-1.

It was his fifth goal in seven Champions League games this season for the Europa League champions.

The Super Eagles forward had the chance to make it 3-2 after Atalanta were awarded a penalty but saw his effort saved by Simon Mignolet.

A brace from Chemsdine Talbi and Ferran Jutgla had given Club Brugge a 3-0 first half lead.

With three minutes left Atalanta were reduced to 10 men after Rafael Toloi was shown a straight red card.

Also in action in the encounter was Raphael Onyedika who played for 90 minutes.

At the San Siro, Samuel Chukwueze was brought on with seven minutes left as AC Milan crashed out after being held to a 1-1 draw by Feyenoord.

The draw means Milan crash out 2-1 on aggregate after Feyenoord had won the first leg 1-0.

In other results Bayern Munich played 1-1 with Celtic in Germany but go through 3-2 on aggregate while Benfica and AS Monaco played 3-3 with the Portuguese club advancing on a 4-3 aggregate scoreline.



