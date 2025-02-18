Eric Chelle Visits Flying Eagles Camp

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has visited the Flying Eagles at their training base.

The Flying Eagles are preparing for the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.





Chelle observed the team’s training sessions and also interacted with the players as well as the coaches.

The 47-year-old’s was at the training base to assess the team’s preparation for the competition.

The Malian’s visit underscored the importance of synergy between Nigeria’s national teams, fostering a developmental pathway for young players aspiring to break into the Super Eagles setup.

The seven-time champions are drawn in Group B with Egypt, Morocco and South Africa.

Chelle recently returned to the country from Europe where he met some of the Super Eagles top stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

By Adeboye Amosu



