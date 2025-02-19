Done Deal: Nigerian Midfielder Completes Move To Norwegian Club ODDS BK

Nigerian midfielder Mukhtar Adam has completed his move to Norwegian club, ODDS BK, reports Completesports.com.

Adam linked up with ODDS BK from Nigeria National League, NNL, club Sporting Lagos.





The youngster, who has been on trial at Odd for a period of time, signed a contract until 2027.

“I am incredibly happy and excited. This is a moment I have been waiting for my whole life, and it is the biggest moment of my career so far,” he told the club’s official website.

The transition from football in Nigeria to Norwegian football has been an exciting challenge, but he already feels at home at the club.

“Football is football, but the tactics and the way of playing here are a little different from what I am used to” he added.

“I hope to adapt quickly, because I already feel that this is a step up from football in Africa. My teammates and the coaching staff have been fantastic with me – they have helped me both on and off the pitch. I really feel at home here.”

Adam described himself as a player with a great work ethic, someone who always wants to learn and develop.

“I am calm under pressure, strong in the duel game and good in tackling. I am always working to improve, and I look forward to contributing to Odd in the future,” he stated.

Head coach Knut Rønningene sees great potential in the young Nigerian, but empasised that the club should give him time to develop.

“Adam is an exciting player with good qualities. He has shown a lot of good things during the trial period, and we have great faith that he can develop further with us. At the same time, we will give him the time he needs to adapt to our way of playing,” said Rønningene.

By Adeboye Amosu



