    NPFL: Desouza, Ikhenoba Scoop February Awards

    Abia Warriors forward Antoine Desouza and Bendel Insurance interim head coach Greg Ikhenoba have won the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, Coach and Manager of the Month for February.

    Desouza was recognised for his impressive displays for Abia Warriors during the month.


    The striker netted thrice in four league outings for the Umuahia club during the month.

    He beat beat Kingsley Maduforo (Rangers), Sikiru Alimi (Remo Stars), Bello Lukman (Katsina United), Kayode Oke (Bendel Insurance) and Ubong Friday (Rivers United) to the individual accolade.

    Ikhenoba guided Bendel Insurance to five wins in seven league outings in February.

    The young tactician was appointed interim head coach last year following Monday Odigie’s resignation.

    He will lead Bendel Insurance against Abia Warriors this weekend.

