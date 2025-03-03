NPFL – Eguma: Enyimba’s Win Over Tornadoes A Confidence Booster For El-Kanemi Clash

Stanley Eguma, Technical Adviser of Enyimba, has exclusively told Completesports.com that his team’s 1-0 away win against Niger Tornadoes will boost his players’ confidence ahead of Sunday’s matchday 28 fixture against El-Kanemi Warriors in Aba.

Enyimba laboured to a disappointing goalless draw against 3SC in Aba on matchday 26 before travelling to Minna for the Niger Tornadoes clash.





Joseph Atule scored the match-winner 17 minutes into the second half as Enyimba secured a 1-0 victory—their third away win of the season and Eguma’s second away victory since taking charge of the nine-time Nigerian champions.

Speaking to CompleteSports.com on Monday afternoon, Eguma said the win has reinforced his players’ belief as they prepare for their next home game against El-Kanemi Warriors.

“Yes, we’re happy about the victory, more so coming just days after the disappointment of our last home draw against Shooting Stars,” Eguma said.

“Besides, it has given the team impetus to believe that we can still turn things around if we keep working hard.”

Sunday’s triumph over Niger Tornadoes is Enyimba’s second away win under Eguma, following an earlier 1-0 victory against Lobi Stars in Bauchi.

Enyimba now sit ninth in the NPFL table with 38 points from 27 matches.

By Sab Osuji



