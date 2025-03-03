NPFL: Shooting Stars, Rivers United Share Spoils In Ibadan

Shooting Stars and Rivers United battled to a 0-0 draw in their Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday 27 encounter at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan on Monday.

Both teams failed to covert their chances in the keenly contested encounter.





Rivers United maintained second position on the table following the stalemate.

Shooting Stars also remain static in third position.

Former champions Akwa United defeated Katsina United 1-0 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

It was the Promise Keepers’ second win in 2025.

Uche Sabastine scored the winning goal in the 20th minute.

Sabastine nodded home Etiene Asuquo’s cross past goalkeeper George Michael.

In Maiduguri, El-kanemi Warriors claimed a 1-0 win over Lobi Stars.

Jacob Jonathan nodded home the decisive goal on 52nd minute.

By Adeboye Amosu



