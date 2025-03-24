NPFL: Eguma Fumes As Enyimba’s Penalty Appeals Are Ignored In Bayelsa United Draw

Enyimba Head Coach, Stanley Eguma, cut a forlorn figure—like a child whose bean cake had been snatched by a vicious-looking dog—following The People’s Elephant’s 1-1 draw against Bayelsa United in Sunday’s NPFL matchday 30 fixture in Aba, Completesports.com reports.

Eguma was left frustrated after the nine-time NPFL champions saw two penalty appeals waved away by the referee.





Enyimba took an early lead when Ekene Awazie found the back of the net just seven minutes into the match. However, the celebrations were short-lived as Bayelsa United struck back almost immediately, with Ifeanyi Ogba deflecting a shot to restore parity. Both teams went into the break level.

The hosts pressed hard for a winner in the second half, but the visitors held firm. Twice, Enyimba believed they had legitimate penalty claims, only for the referee to ignore them, much to the frustration of the home crowd.

“I really feel disappointed because this was a game we worked hard and planned to win,” Eguma lamented. “But it’s part of football—sometimes you plan and get a different result.”

“I think we controlled the first half, created chances, and took one. They had theirs and also converted.”

Reflecting on the controversial officiating, Eguma added: “The biggest talking point was the two penalty calls that I believe should have been given. I’m really disappointed.

“But I don’t want to say too much to avoid being sanctioned.”

Eguma, however, remained optimistic ahead of Enyimba’s next game against Remo Stars.

“We have to regroup and prepare well. It’s a different ball game, but we’ll do our best to get a positive result in Ikenne. At this stage, every game is crucial, and we must fight for every point,” he stated.

The result leaves Enyimba in 8th position in the NPFL table with 43 points, ahead of their matchday 31 clash against runaway leaders, Remo Stars.

By Sab Osuji



