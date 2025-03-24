NPFL: Aweroro Rues Ikorodu City’s Defeat To River United

Ikorodu City head coach Nurudeen Aweroro has expressed disappointment with his team’s away defeat to Rivers United.

The Oga Boys lost 1-0 to Finidi George’s side in a Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday 30 encounter at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt on Sunday.





Stephen Manyo scored the decisive goal for the hosts deep into stoppage time.

“We faced a tough team in Rivers United, a team that is contesting for the league title, I know it was going to be a tough match but I never expected the outcome but I just have to accept it the way its comes,” Aweroro said after the game.

“I will commend my boys for holding on till the end , we lost concentration in injury time.

“We got it wrong in the defence line we could not manage our strength which was what we paid for in a bitter way.”

Ikorodu City dropped to sixth position on the table following the defeat.

The Lagos club will host Katsina United at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan in their next game on Wednesday.

By Adeboye Amosu



