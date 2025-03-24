NPFL: ‘Heartland Ran Out Of Ideas With Long Balls’ —Amapakabo Talks Up Abia Warriors’ Away Win Strategy

Abia Warriors head coach, Imama Amapakabo, has credited his tactical adjustments for his team’s 1-0 victory over Heartland in the NPFL matchday 30 Oriental Derby at Dan Anyiam Stadium Owerri on Sunday, despite being reduced to 10 men, Completesports.com reports.

Amapakabo revealed that Abia Warriors arrived in Owerri with a clear game plan, seeking revenge, but admitted that his team had a poor first-half performance. However, he exploited Heartland’s decision to switch to a long-ball strategy in the second half after Emmanuel Ogbuagu was sent off in the 57th minute over second yellow card.





“We were poor in the first half. In the dressing room at halftime, I tried to address that. But when we went down to 10 men, I had to adjust because we are used to training with nine men or thereabouts in a kind of V-form,” Amapakabo said.

“Yes, they (Heartland) felt they had a one-man advantage, but when they started sending the balls skyward, I realised they had run out of ideas. And in one of our counter-attacks, we got a set piece, and [Ojonugwa Adejo] scored.”

The Abia Warriors gaffer reiterated his team’s ambition of securing a continental spot with a possible top-three finish.

“Well, it (continental qualification) is in front of us, but I believe we should keep our heads on our shoulders. Eight games to go means 24 points to play for, as I’ve always told my players,” said Amapakabo, who led Rangers to the 2015/2016 NPFL title.

“We are going to play another game in the next three days. For me, celebration (for today’s win) ends here on the pitch.

“Our next game is against Lobi Stars. It’s important we keep our heads on our shoulders and continue doing what we’ve been doing. We’re not stars that stay up (permanently) in the sky.

“We should believe that we’ve been doing something positive. Just continue. Continental? Yes. I don’t know how it’s going to be, but it’s in our sight. We just have to keep pushing. If that’s the will of God, so be it.”

