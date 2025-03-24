2026 WCQ: We Will Give Our All Against Super Eagles — Zimbabwe Defender Jalai

Zimbabwe defender Emmanuel Jalai has said the Warriors will give their all in Tuesday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday six encounter against Nigeria.

Michael Nees’ side will look to record their first win in the qualifiers when they confront the hosts at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.





Jalai reckoned the Super Eagles are a quality side but is upbeat they can surprise Eric Chelle’s side.

“Of course it is not going to be an easy game but football is always different and full of surprises . We have to do our best and give our all when we face them,” the 26-year-old said in a short video posted on the official X account of the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA).

Read Also:NPFL: ‘Heartland Ran Out Of Ideas With Long Balls’ —Amapakabo Talks Up Abia Warriors’ Away Win Strategy

“Of course they have quality players and we have quality players too. We have to impose ourselves on the game”

The Warriors arrived Nigeria on Saturday and had their first training at the practice pitch of the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Sunday.

Jalai expressed satisfaction with the session even as he claimed they are trying to adjust to the weather.

“It was a good training session, despite the weather.It’s hot but we have to adapt. I’m sure when we play on Tuesday, the weather will be the same . I think we have to adjust and acclimatise to the weather,” he added.

By Adeboye Amosu



