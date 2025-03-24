2026 WCQ: Osimhen Has To Experience Playing At The World Cup –Omeruo

Nigeria international Kenneth Omeruo has said a player like Victor Osimhen must experience playing at the World Cup.

Osimhen helped the Super Eagles get their campaign back on track after netting a brace in the 2-0 win against Rwanda.





It was the team’s first win in the qualifiers which took them to fourth on six points.

The Galatasaray striker missed out on playing at the Qatar 2022 World Cup after they lost to Black Stars of Ghana on away goals in the qualifying play-offs.

Speaking ahead of the Zimababwe clash on Tuesday, Omeruo who played at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups said on Brila FM:”Just few players in the Super Eagles have been to the World Cup, they understand the importance and amazing atmosphere.

“For a player like Victor Osimhen he has to be at the World Cup, he has to experience the World Cup. I have spoken to Osimhen amdnhe knows how important the game against Zimbabwe is.

“The players are not going there (against Zimbabwe) to joke and I believe they will get six points from the two games.”



